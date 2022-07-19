‘Living rent-free in between Trump’s ears’: Reporter says ex-president constantly talking about DeSantis

Published by

Raw Story

By Travis Gettys Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as a culture warrior ahead of a possible White House bid, and an expert on the state’s politics says his success is making Donald Trump nervous as he considers his own campaign. NBC News national political correspondent Marc Caputo told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump is anxious about the support DeSantis has picked up by raging against classroom lessons on “critical race theory” and LGBTQ inclusion, and the governor is now seen as the most viable GOP contender to the former president. “I think it is beyond a shadow of a doubt …

Read More