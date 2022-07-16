Lizzo’s New Song: “Everybody’s Gay”; Singer Explains Why It’s Important to Show Up for Queer and Marginalized Fans: ‘I Identify With So Many People’ — LISTEN

Published by

PopCrush

Lizzo is a role model for millions of people around the world and from all walks of life. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the “Juice” singer stresses why it’s so important for her to show up for marginalized individuals, including the LGBTQ+ community. “I don’t see much separating us, especially as a marginalized person in this society,” Lizzo tells PopCrush. “I don’t see much divide. We are all being marginalized, we all get discriminated against.” The 34-year-old Detroit native says it’s “hard for everybody,” which is “why I identify with so ma…

