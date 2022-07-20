Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Marco Rubio attacks Val Demings for campaigning on social media

Leave a Comment

601217 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

By Meaghan Ellis Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) recently launched an attack against his Democratic opponent Val Demings, who appears to be using TikTok as a driving force for campaign fundraising. On Wednesday, July 20, Rubio released a new online ad for his re-election campaign. According to NBC News, Rubio focused on highlighting the contrast between “his anti-communist bonafides with the Demings campaign’s prolific use of the wildly popular social media app, which is owned by a Chinese company.” The lawmaker shared his perspective amid the rise in concerns about possible private user data mining…

Read More

Related Posts