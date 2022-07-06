Monkeypox cases in NYC double in a week, health officials say

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Monkeypox cases have doubled in New York City over the past week, according to local health authorities. A week ago, only a few dozen cases had been detected in the five boroughs, but the Health Department wrote on Twitter Tuesday that it has confirmed at least 111 people infected with the virus, which is known to cause blisters, fever and other symptoms. That’s up from 87 known cases this past Friday. “While anyone can get monkeypox, current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men,” the department tweeted. The city fa…

