Natalie Portman says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is ‘so gay’

Published by
New York Daily News
New York Daily News
Marvel’s latest superhero movie is very gay, according to one of its stars, Natalie Portman, and its director Taika Waititi. At a recent preview screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Portman joined Waititi and fellow cast members for a Q&A session with the audience. In a scene that was captured on cellphone video and then shared on social media, an audience member asked the 41-year-old actress how gay the movie was. After a brief pause, Portman, who returns to the franchise as the astrophysicist Jane Foster, responded: “So gay.” Waititi agreed, adding: “super gay.” That wasn’t the first time …