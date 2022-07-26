Pa. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz indicates he’d vote yes on same-sex marriage bill

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said Tuesday he supports the right to same-sex marriage, making the statement as the Senate considers a vote that could codify that right into law. Several GOP lawmakers have stated support for “The Respect for Marriage Act” would codify at the federal level same-sex marriage and interracial marriage, both of which were legalized through Supreme Court decisions in 2005 and 1967, respectively, that remain the law of the land. “Dr. Mehmet Oz believes that same-sex couples should have the same freedom to get married as straight couples,” campai…

