Questions raised about Trump-loving preacher’s sudden massive cash haul and spending spree

Published by

Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni Questions are being raised about a California pastor and failed Republican Party House candidate who jumped on the Trump train and saw revenue for ministry — where he is the only employee — jump from $280,000 in 2019 to more than $5.3 million in just one year allowing him to go on a property buying spree that primarily benefits only himself. According to a report from Rolling Stone’s Tim Dickinson and Kara Voght, 38-year-old Sean Feucht went from a little-known Christian singer and evangelist to a MAGA star by aligning himself with former president Donald Trump, thereby raisi…

Read More