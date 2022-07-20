Ricky Martin Set To Testify & ‘Vigorously Deny’ Nephew’s Explosive Claims Of A Sexual Relationship

EliotPress/MEGA

Ricky Martin is set to testify this week in court and “vigorously deny” shocking claims that he and his 21-year-old nephew had a sexual relationship, Radar has learned.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer, 50, will appear virtually tomorrow before a judge in Puerto Rico via Zoom.

Martin is prepared to challenge explosive allegations that he allegedly stalked and harassed his nephew, according to TMZ.

At this time, Martin has not been arrested, nor does he currently face any charges, although he was slapped with a protective order.

The nephew got a temporary restraining order last Friday. The judge presiding over the case will soon decide whether to extend the restraining order.

Reports claim that Martin could potentially be facing up to 50 years in prison if he’s charged.

His brother, Eric Martin, recently disclosed the alleged victim’s identity after it was left a mystery. Spanish news website Marca shared the update — identifying Martin’s accuser as Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

After the jaw-dropping claims were brought to light, Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, said his client was more than ready to clear his name and set the record straight.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” said Singer.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” Singer told RadarOnline.com. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Prior to his statement shared via Singer, Martin issued a response to the original restraining order filing in early July.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations,” he wrote via social media, thanking fans for their words of affirmation. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”