Russia: detained U.S. basketball player Griner may appeal, ask for clemency

(Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that detained U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner may appeal her sentence or apply for clemency once a verdict has been delivered.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev said: “attempts to present the case as though the American woman was illegally detained do not stand up to criticism.”

Griner was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 on drugs charges, after cannabis-infused vaporiser cartridges were allegedly found in her baggage. In May, the U.S. State Department designated Griner as “wrongfully detained”.

