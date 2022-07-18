Russian tennis player Kasatkina Comes Out; Ranked 12th in World; Criticizes “Taboo Topics” in Russia

Czech tennis player Katerina Siniakova in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during thier women's singles round of 32 of Hamburg European Open. Frank Molter/dpa

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has announced she is gay and has a partner.

In a video interview with a blogger, she also criticized the fact there are so many “taboo topics” in Russia.

“For young people facing problems in public, it is very important when athletes or other well-known personalities talk about it,” she said.

Same-sex relationship are generally frowned upon in Russia.

Kasatkina praised Russian footballer Nadezhda Karpova for opening the door after becoming the first female Russian sportswoman to come out in June.

There had been movement toward more openness at the 2018 football World Cup in Russia, Kasatkina said, but no longer as Russia closes ranks following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The way was closed. Road works,” Kasatkina said.

The 25-year-old is ranked number 12 in the world and has won four WTA titles.