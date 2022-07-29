Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Samuel Alito mocks reactions to abortion ruling at religious summit

Leave a Comment

618787 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

By Alex Henderson The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has not only drawn vehement criticism from Democratic Party members and abortion rights activists in the United States — it has also been condemned by leaders of other major democracies, from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to French President Emmanuel Macron to Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Even on the right, the Dobbs ruling is controversial in Europe; outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a member of the Conservative Party, has blasted the ruli…

Read More

Related Posts