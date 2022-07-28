Saudi arrests Egypt’s Tala Safwan for online ‘immorality’

Published by

Al-Araby

An Egyptian social media star has been detained in Saudi Arabia under accusations of being immoral and sexually suggestive online. Tala Safwan – who creates content on TikTok and YouTube – allegedly appeared in a recent TikTok live broadcast, which has been accused of having homosexual, lesbian undertones. The influencer’s arrest in the conservative kingdom – where homosexuality is a potential capital offence – has stirred controversy across social media, as many expressed anger using a hashtag translating to ‘Tala Offends Society’, while others defended her. “The Riyadh police arrested a res…

