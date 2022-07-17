Towleroad Gay News

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Ted Cruz says Obergefell was ‘wrong when it was decided’

By Brandon Gage United States Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday lamented the Supreme Court’s 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage, arguing that the ruling in Obergefell versus Hodges stripped states of their legislative sovereignty. On his Cloakroom Verdict podcast, Cruz complained to co-host Liz Wheeler that “in Obergefell” – which he mispronounced as “Obergerfell” – “the Court said ‘no, we no better than you guys do and now every state must, uh, must sanction and permit gay marriage. I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the Court overreaching.” This is the same pr…

