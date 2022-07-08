‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin becomes first nonbinary person to appear on cover of Vogue

Published by

New York Daily News

Like Princess Diana, Emma Corrin is a true standout. The thespian who portrays the late Princess of Wales on “The Crown,” has reportedly made history as the first nonbinary person to grace the cover of Vogue magazine. For the August 2022 edition of the American fashion bible, the U.K. native opened up about their identity and some of the complexities portraying of markedly feminine characters. “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me,” Corrin said. In 2021, the Golden Globe Award winner came …

