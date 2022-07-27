‘The Gays Love Me… They Hate Mike’: Trump Privately Rails On Mike Pence, Warns Republicans Ex-Veep Is ‘Unelectable’

Mega

President Donald Trump and his former Vice-President returned to Washington D.C. on Tuesday in a sign both are running the numbers to see if they could secure the GOP nomination for 2024.

Publicly, both were very considerate in their criticism of each other. But behind-the-scenes, Trump is trashing the man who helped him win office, Radar has exclusively learned.

According to a source within Trump’s orbit, the former president has railed on Mike Pence to his supporters and claimed: “Mike is unelectable. He doesn’t have the gays’ support. The gays love me. They hate Mike.”

Pence, 63, is an evangelical Christian who has fiercely campaigned against LGBTQ rights and had a determination to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump has mocked Pence’s religious beliefs in the past and once reportedly joked that Pence wanted to “hang” gay people.

A Republican source told RadarOnline.com: “Could Mike Pence win enough votes without the support of the LGBTQ community? He is staunchly anti-everything LGBTQ and inclusion. It seems unlikely in today’s world.”

Pence, a former Indiana governor, also hosted a Bible study group at the White House during his term.

He reportedly also abides by the so-called Billy Graham rule, refusing to dine alone with another woman or attend an event where alcohol is served unless his wife is with him.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Tuesday, ex-President Trump is not the only one slamming Pence and deeming him “unelectable” should the former vice president run for office in 2024.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, while speaking at a student conference for the right-wing group Turning Point USA on Sunday, also railed on Pence and suggested that although he is a “nice guy,” Pence is “not a leader.”

“Let me just say what everyone here knows,” the 40-year-old embattled congressman told the room of teenagers. “Mike Pence will never be president. Nice guy…not a leader.”

Taylor Budowich, Trump’s spokesperson, also railed against Pence in May after the ex-veep first suggested he may run in the 2024 Republican presidential primary against his old boss.

“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” Budowich said at the time.

He continued, “Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention. The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”