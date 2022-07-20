Towleroad Gay News

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

The View sends a message to Jim Jordan after his rant against marriage equality

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris The co-hosts of “The View” unleashed on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) who spoke out on the floor of the House that the bill codifying marriage equality was unnecessary. Jordan spoke out against the bill saying that Democrats were trying to distract from inflation with issues like gay marriage. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) shot back that the reason laws like that are necessary is that same-sex married couples need the same rights as straight couples. He specifically cited the problem that an LGBTQ spouse can’t make decisions for their partner when they’re in the hospital without being mar…

