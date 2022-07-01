Towleroad Gay News

Trump thought marching to Capitol with rioting supporters would be ‘a dramatic made-for-TV moment’: report

Published by
Raw Story

By Brad Reed A new report from the Washington Post provides more details about former President Donald Trump’s desire to match to the Capitol with supporters who would subsequently illegally break into the building and send lawmakers fleeing for their lives. One source tells the Post that Trump repeatedly brought up the idea of marching with his supporters down to the Capitol, as he thought it would deliver “a dramatic, made-for-TV moment that could pressure Republican lawmakers to support his demand to throw out the electoral college results” that showed Joe Biden winning the 2020 election. I…

