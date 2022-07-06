Turkish police teargas Pride march in Ankara, detain 36

Published by

Al-Araby

Turkish police used teargas and pepper spray to halt an LGBTQ+ Pride march in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, detaining at least 36 people after authorities banned such marches in cities across the country for security reasons. Reuters journalists saw police pepper spraying activists and dragging them across the ground before handcuffing them and putting them in buses. UniKuir, an Ankara based group of LGBTQ+ activists, said at least 36 people were detained. tetikleyici içerik: polis şiddeti Ankara Onur Yürüyüşü’ne polis saldırısı belgeleniyor, polisin yaptığı şiddeti unutturmayacağız!#AnkaraOn…

