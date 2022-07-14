Ty Herndon on the Day He Decided to Die + the Diagnosis That Changed Everything [Listen]

Published by

Taste of Country

Ty Herndon remembers the details. He’ll describe the exact moment he knew he was bound for a relapse and what it felt like to decide he was going to die. Then, he’ll recall the sudden quiet that came when an undiagnosed mental illness was diagnosed and then properly medicated. Only a songwriter could share these details like poetry. Only a country music songwriter could turn that poetry into a story every single person in America can relate to. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020 and 2021, it made sense to think a body of art would emerge afterward that summed up this experience in America….

