Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

TJ Osborne jokes brother John guessed his sexuality based on his internet search history
EU Commission takes Hungary to court for LGBT law, broadcast licence
Armie Hammer Quits Cayman Islands Timeshare Job, Returns To L.A. & Living With Robert Downey Jr.: A Little Gossip. A Whole Lot To Unpack Here.

Virginia lawmaker slams Glenn Youngkin for wildly misleading comments on same-sex marriage

Leave a Comment

597112 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

By Alex Henderson When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a July 10 appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” one of the subjects that host Robert Costa wanted to discuss was same-sex marriage. Youngkin, during the interview, implied that same-sex marriage was legally protected in his state. But Democratic Virginia State Sen. Adam P. Eppin, in a biting op-ed published by the Washington Post on July 15, takes Youngkin to task — stressing that same-sex marriage isn’t safe in his state. Same-sex marriage presently enjoys national protection in the United States thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 …

Read More

Related Posts