Wisconsin prison guard who allegedly threw gay woman into a fire will get hate crime charges dropped: report

Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman On Friday, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported that a prison guard in Brown County, Wisconsin will be given a plea deal that removes hate crime charges after he allegedly threw an LGBTQ woman into a fire. “According to police reports and witness accounts, on July 3, 2021, Green Bay Correctional Institute officer Shane Nolan called Dessiray Koss a derogatory term for LGBTQ people, threw her into an active fire pit and tried to strangle her when she fought back,” reported Natalie Eilbert. “Koss is openly gay and was at her private residence at the time of the incident. The at…

