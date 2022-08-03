2024 GOP candidates appear to back Trump’s proposal to purge federal workers

Published by

AlterNet

By Meaghan Ellis Several Republican lawmakers and presidential hopefuls have verbalized their support of former President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to make it easier to terminate workers employed with the federal government. Speaking to Axios, a number of lawmakers and Republican hopefuls weighed in with their take on the initiative. The responses indicate the significance of Trump’s influence over the political party. Regardless of whether or not he wins the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, the next Republican president may still carry out his proposed initiative — one that woul…

Read More