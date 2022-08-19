Appeals court orders release of key memo Bill Barr used to justify refusal to prosecute Trump in Mueller probe

Published by

Raw Story

By Travis Gettys The Department of Justice must release a full copy of a March 2019 memo supporting then-attorney general William Barr’s conclusion that Donald Trump should not be prosecuted in the Russia investigation. The District of Columbia Circuit court affirmed a 2021 decision by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordering the release of the Justice Department memo, which concluded the former president should not be prosecuted for obstruction of justice by special counsel Robert Mueller. “The court determined that the Department had failed to carry its burden to show the delibe…

