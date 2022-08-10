Cannibalism & Fetishes: Armie Hammer’s Disturbing Voice Memos & Messages Exposed By Alleged Victims

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Armie Hammer‘s alleged voice memos and messages are being exposed by his alleged victims following allegations of sexual abuse, Radar has learned.

Hammer’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich, and Julia Morrison, sat down for one-on-one interviews detailing the actor’s alleged cannibalistic and sexual kinks.

Morrison said she had yet to fully “digest” the gravity of one message in particular.

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f— strangers for me,” it read.

Another shocking voice memo from Hammer was even more unsettling.

“My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you,” he allegedly stated.

Looking back on the past, Vucekovich described her relationship with the Social Network star as “perfect,” sharing how smitten she was with Hammer before their dynamic took a dark turn. Vucekovich said he would push her boundaries, a little bit at a time.

“You are mine! You hear me? I own you now. I’ll own you forever,” more of his alleged messages read.

“I decide when you eat, when you sleep. when you —-,” another read.

Vucekovich claimed at one point, he said I am “100 percent a cannibal.” She also alleged to have received a note that said, “I am going to bite the f— out of you.”

Later in the trailer, Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer, made an explosive appearance. “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” she teased.

Hammer’s alleged behavior first sent shockwaves in January 2021 after multiple women came forward to accuse him.

“I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he told TMZ at the time.

Hammer later checked into a rehabilitation facility in May 2021 for alleged drug, alcohol, and sex issues before leaving that December.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star and wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their split in July 2020.

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on September 2.