Claudia Conway Comes Out Strong With Sexy Same-Sex TikTok Love Moments; Her Sign At Pro-Choice Rally Makes Clear Her Take on SCCOTUS: WATCH

The daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a staunch conservative and one of the closest advisors to former president Donald Trump, has publicly come out as gay on social media.

In a series of recent TikTok videos uncovered by Radar, Trump-bashing Claudia Conway, 17, introduced her 1.6 million followers to her girlfriend, Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.

Claudia repeated a popular social media trend to declare her sexuality, saying: “I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!”

The pair have been inseparable for weeks ever since Valentina wrote “found this cute girl in my apartment.”

Numerous videos show the lovebirds smooching, enjoying each other’s company in a hot tub, and a romantic beach trip watching the sunset as they chronicle their young romance.

Claudia’s parents are George Conway, the big-shot conservative lawyer who once represented Paula Jones against Bill Clinton, and Kellyanne, who was one of Trump’s longest-serving aides.

In 2020, Claudia announced her intent to seek emancipation from her parents, even though she once declared her mother was her best friend.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” Claudia, then 15, tweeted causing a political storm.

At one point she even urged leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with,” Claudia said.

“Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia, an outspoken pro-LGBTQ advocate, has used the TikTok platform to decry the Supreme Court’s historic and far-reaching decision to officially reverse Roe v. Wade, and support women’s abortion rights.

This is not the first time Claudia has shocked with her social media posts.

In a video posted in October, 2020, Kellyanne was captured on camera demanding Claudia clarify her mother did not lie to her about her coronavirus diagnosis.

Kellyanne, who had tested positive, raged: “You’ve lied about your f—— mother about COVID?”

Replied Claudia: “I guess I misinterpreted it.”

“You guess you misinterpreted it? You guess you misinterpreted it?” Kellyanne gasped.

Kellyanne, the former special counselor to Trump, wrote about her Claudia’s social media stardom in her lowly read book, Here’s The Deal.

She said she first heard her daughter was going “viral” in July 2020 when a reporter from Yahoo! News texted her late at night: “Are you following the … coverage of Claudia’s TikToks?”

Kellyanne recounted how she called George after feeling “terror.”

“What do you want me to do?” he asked before hanging up the phone, she said.

“He would not answer another call or take any of my desperate texts.”

When Kellyanne called Claudia, she was on a boardwalk in New Jersey and filled with adolescent glee.

“I finally got my fame!” Claudia announced, her mom claimed. “I’m trending! I’m not taking it down!”