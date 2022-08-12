Confirmed: Trump Legal Team Believes FBI Informant Is Ex-Trump White House Staffer Who Relocated To Mar-a-Lago Post Presidency

Mega

The Mar-a-Lago mole who was the FBI’s confidential source which led to the sensational raid on Donald Trump is a former administration staffer who had specific knowledge of his private residence and office setting.

That’s the view of people connected to the former president’s legal team who have concluded the informant is someone who briefly worked at Mar-a-Lago in the post-Trump presidency.

The Justice Department tipster has been provided anonymity status — at least for now.

The source “likely sought and received immunity from potential prosecution,” one well-placed insider told Radar.

Anyone who handled or failed to safeguard classified information at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., could be charged with a felony crime.

Trump’s suspicion is the individual was involved in his post-presidency transition from the White House.

Trump and his advisors do not believe the mole is still in his ranks, multiple people with direct knowledge of the ex-president’s thinking confirmed.

“This isn’t a Deep Throat,” a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“The Trump camp believes the Justice Department through the FBI targeted the source and threatened they could be prosecuted if they did not cooperate.

“The source likely cooperated in exchange for some form of immunity.”

The highly-placed RadarOnline.com source added, “It’s very easy to establish how this went down.

“We know the Justice Department and the former president were in negotiations about the material. It was a well-established fact. When those discussions collapsed, prosecutors drew up a list of potential sources to target. They put the screws on a number of people until one, the mole, flipped.”

The insider also cautioned: “That said, just because President Trump had been in discussions with the Justice Department does not mean he accepts that he did anything wrong.”

Late Thursday night, it was claimed the classified documents sought in the search and seizure warrant were related to the government’s nuclear arsenal. It was first reported by the Washington Post.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Justice Department penetrated Trump’s inner circle to secure crucial evidence that led them to execute Monday’s search warrant.

Before other media outlets confirmed RadarOnline.com’s reporting, this website revealed the focus of the sensational investigation centered around “highly classified” documents.

Trump is said to have taken the material with him from the White House when he left office in 2020.

During the raid, a safe and closet were ransacked, according to Trump and his son Eric, an official of the embattled Trump Organization.

“In order to get the search warrant, the Department of Justice had to submit to a federal judge … probable cause,” a source explained.

“based upon known facts, (they needed) to believe a crime has been committed or that certain property is connected with a crime, and tellingly, that they are in possession of significant facts to justify the execution of a search and seizure warrant.

“The judge would have had to weigh the credibility and specificity of the evidence before granting the subpoena.

“That means whatever the Department of Justice had as evidence, it was compelling. Not to mention the burden would likely have to be greater considering Trump, a former president, was the target.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he “personally approved” the search warrant that led to the unprecedented raid of Trump’s home.