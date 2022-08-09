Donald Trump Preparing To File Restraining Order Against Government Over Mar-A-Lago Raid

Mega

Donald Trumpis preparing to take action against the government after the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raided his famed Mar-a-Logo home in Florida, Radar has learned.

Trump’s legal team is ready to file a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block prosecutors from viewing the materials snatched from the former president’s home during the historic raid on Monday evening, reports Knewz.

But #45 is allegedly willing to negotiate.

According to the site, Trump’s list of demands is simple. Several people connected to the investigation confirmed that he wants an independent review of the evidence conducted to ensure prosecutors won’t have immediate access to the seized materials.

Sources revealed that prosecutors and Trump are likely to agree to an independent official, known as a “special master” and appointed by the court, to review the materials.

The ex-president’s legal eagles have reportedly informed the justice department of their desire for an independent arbiter.

One insider said a “purely bi-partisan special master—if that even exists” is vital considering Trump’s involvement in at least four criminal investigations.

“There are so many legal minefields surrounding Trump, prosecutors inside the Department of Justice would be like kids in a candy shop if this evidence is not protected,” a source warned.

“The appointment of a special master is the only action that can be taken to preserve the credibility of the investigation and any other investigations.”

Trump and his organization are being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He’s also caught up in the New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ civil investigation.

The former president is also under a microscope for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and his attempt to overturn the election results.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Trump’s lawyer mediated with the FBI, Secret Service,and the Department of Justice, striking a deal that gagged him from disclosing the raid as it was underway to keep his overzealous supporters at bay.

It wasn’t until most of the agents left his home that Trump took to social media to reveal the news.

The Secret Service facilitated access to Trump’s estate.

This outlet published the first photo of a Secret Service agent brandishing a machine gun while guarding the perimeter of the property before sunset.

Once inside Mar-a-Lago, agents cracked open a safe and “ransacked” a closet and Trump’s private quarters, Eric Trump told FOX News.

As the news of the raid broke, the former president’s angry supporters flocked outside in protest and demanded the FBI be defunded.