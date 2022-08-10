Dr. Oz Loans $13 Million To His Political Campaign As Sliding Pools Doom His Senate Bid

mega

Dr. Oz has failed to excite voters in Pennsylvania as he runs for governor and has been forced to pump his campaign with over $13 million from his own fortune.

According to Federal Election Commission data, Oz loaned his campaign 70% of the $19 million raised. Political analysts call the numbers a sign of big trouble for Oz.

Oz hopes to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. His opponent is Democrat John Fetterman.

However, Oz’s campaign finance records revealed he’s failed to bring in many small, one-time donations and has had to rely on his own funds.

“In all of the metrics that I look at with how healthy you are based on your fundraising, he’s not doing great,” Republican political strategist Sam Chen told Go Erie.

Letterman has raised over $26 million with 1 million individual donations. The average amount raised per donor came to $30.

The current polls also show Letterman beating Oz by a large margin.

Oz doesn’t have much time to improve his chances with the election scheduled for November 8.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources tell us high-ranking Republican officials are furious with Oz and accused him of running a lazy campaign.

Oz has been vacationing in Florida and Ireland instead of holding rallies in Pennsylvania.

“To the G.O.P. establishment — a club that Dr. Mehmet Oz is eager to join — the aspiring senator from Pennsylvania is running a lazy man’s campaign,” one insider dished to the website Puck.

We’re told former President Donald Trump — prior to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago — had been watching Oz’s campaign with disgust. “Donald Trump thinks Oz is running a terrible campaign, which doesn’t make sense, because like Trump, he graduated from the school of television,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Oz doesn’t have a television career to fall back on after ending his long-running daytime show in December.

Oz’s decision to run for Senate caused Fox stations to pull his program in certain markets due to laws.

His daughter Daphne took over his timeslot with a cooking show The Good Dish but that was canceled months later due to poor ratings and a lack of celebrity guests.

Back in March, before he won the primary, a source close to Oz told RadarOnline.com, “Like any good doctor, he is already looking for alternatives to keep his career alive if he doesn’t win. Fortunately for him, his appearances on Fox News and Newsmax have impressed the bosses. There is no doubt that he is a very gifted communicator on TV. Which is why there has already been talk about him becoming a primetime opinion host.”