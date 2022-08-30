Ex-youth pastor at prominent Southern Baptist church may have abused as many as 30 boys

Published by

Raw Story

By Travis Gettys A Southern Baptist youth minister from Arkansas is accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen boys. Keenan Hord, of Centerton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with investigations into sexual assault, sexual indecency and child pornography, although prosecutors have not formally charged the former youth minister who served at least two churches, reported the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “We have been devastated to learn that a former employee of our church has been credibly accused of abusing adolescents during his tenure at our church,” said First Baptist Bentonville s…

