Film Independent Spirit Awards move to gender-neutral acting categories

The Spirit Awards, one of the nation’s most prominent awards celebrating the best in independent film and television, will no longer divide its acting awards categories into male and female performances. On Tuesday, Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization behind the prestigious awards, announced major changes to its 38th annual edition, set to take place on March 4. “We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender,” the organization’s president, Josh Welsh, said in a statement. “We’re also happy …

