FOX News Host Tucker Carlson ‘Deeply Concerned’ Text Messages Between Him & Alex Jones Will Leak To Public

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “deeply concerned” a number of text messages between him and Alex Jones may soon leak to the public, Radar has learned.

The shocking development comes just hours after nearly two years’ worth of messages from Jones’ phone were obtained by the January 6 House Select Committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

According to a report, Carlson is worried because he and the 48-year-old conspiracy theorist purportedly exchange text messages on a daily basis.

Two people close to both Carlson and Jones also revealed the 53-year-old Fox News host is worried the text messages might leak because the content within the messages is reportedly “highly embarrassing.”

Besides exchanging text messages every day, Carlson and Jones are also reportedly good friends – with Carlson not only regularly appearing on The Alex Jones Show but also supplying puff pieces and blurbs for Jones’ conspiracy-ridden writings.

“Maybe Alex Jones is onto something,” Carlson recently wrote in a blurb for Jones’ upcoming book, The Great Reset: And the War for the World. “Read this book and decide for yourself who’s crazy.”

Carlson has also praised Jones’ “unhinged rhetoric” and once said that Jones “was more talented than [Carlson] was.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Jan. 6 committee obtained two years’ worth of Jones’ text messages on Monday after his lawyer, Federico Andino Reynal, accidentally sent the messages to Mark Bankston.

At the time, Bankston represented two parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued Jones for defamation after Jones repeatedly claimed the shooting was a “hoax.”

Bankston revealed on Monday that he was “cooperating with the committee” in connection to the cache of messages and emails, and a source also confirmed on Monday that the messages were successfully in possession of the Jan. 6 House committee.

Although Bankston has not revealed exactly when the messages were sent, who Jones was in correspondence with and what material the messages contained, he previously claimed the texts included “intimate messages” between Jones and Roger Stone, as well as between Jones and a prominent politician.

Jones also testified before the Jan. 6 committee earlier this year, but the committee is hoping information found on the newly obtained phone may provide more evidence in connection to Jones’ alleged “central role” in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.