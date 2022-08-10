Herschel Walker’s Ex-Wife Says Former NFL Star ‘Threatened To Kill Her’ In New Senate Campaign Ad

Mega

Herschel Walker’s ex-wife recently accused the professional football player-turned-politician of threatening to kill her during their nearly 20-year-long marriage, Radar has learned.

The shocking accusation was made by Cindy DeAngelis Grossman – who was married to Walker from 1983 to 2002 – during a scathing ad slamming the former NFL running back for allegedly threatening to put a gun to Grossman’s head.

Mega

“He held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out,” Grossman said in the shocking ad, which was put together by a group called the Republican Accountability Project in an effort to hurt Walker’s chances of winning Georgia’s upcoming Senate race.

Grossman further claimed Walker’s eyes “would become very evil” when he became angry, and other alleged incidents between the former couple included “guns and knives” as well as “a few choking things.”

Mega

Although Walker previously acknowledged the shocking allegations against him, and admitted he suffered from mental illness throughout his marriage to Grossman, he maintained the claim he never threatened to kill his then-wife.

Walker, who won the GOP primary for Georgia Senate candidate on May 24 after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is set to face off against Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) during the senatorial election on Tuesday, November 8.

Senator Warnock is currently holding a “modest but steady lead” in the polls against Walker, and the allegation Walker once threatened to kill his ex-wife is just the latest scandal to come to light since the 60-year-old former New York Giants running back announced he was running for Georgia senator.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Walker was also forced to admit he fathered three “secret” children following a bombshell report published in June – just days after he won the Georgia GOP primary race.

Mega

Although Walker admitted he fathered a 22-year-old son, Christian, he was forced to admit he also fathered three children out of wedlock – a 10-year-old son, a 13-year-old son and another daughter born while the Georgia-native was still in college.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said in June regarding one of Walker’s “secret” sons.

“To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Paradise added.