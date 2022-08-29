‘I’m Winning H—‘: Lizzo Rips Aries Spears During VMA Speech After Comedian Fat Shamed Singer

MEGA; Instagram/@ariesspears

Lizzo defended herself from comedian Aries Spears‘ recent attack on her body while onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Radar has learned.

The 34-year-old singer addressed Spears’ remarks while accepting the Video for Good award for her song About Damn Time.

MEGA

Lizzo said, “And now to the b—– that got something to say about me in the press. You know what I’m not going to say nothing.”

She continued, “They be like ‘why don’t you clap back? why don’t you clap back?’”

“Because I’m winning h-. Big b—– winning h-.”

Lizzo was clearly making a dig at Aries after his interview with the podcast Art of Dialogue. On the show, Spears was for his opinion on Lizzo.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s–- emoji,” a sweaty Spears said.

“She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo,” he continued. “I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n—- in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking – I think I’m at least handsome – you get p—-. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

Spears continued, “F— diabetes, f— heart problems, f— heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it’’.

“That’s the real love!” Spears said. “Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f—ing real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

MEGA

The internet has been dragging Spears ever since the interview dropped. One fan said, “I just know Aries Spears smells like a bus station toilet. I just know it.”

Writer Roxane Gay said, “I know Aries Spears isn’t opening his mouth to talk about Lizzo’s looks. That would be way too bold.”

“The way the world hates fat women is astounding,” pointed out another.