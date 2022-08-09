Ivanka Trump All Smiles With Husband Jared Kushner As They Step Out For Date Night Hours After FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago

MEGA; Chris Kleponis – Pool via CNP / MEGA

Ivanka Trump looked carefree during a low-key date night with husband Jared Kushner on Monday, smiling and laughing just hours after her father Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago club and personal home were raided by the FBI.

Radar has learned the former First Daughter, 40, and her spouse of nearly 13 years hit up Bleu Duck Kitchen in Minnesota, which boasts of its seasonal American dishes served in an upscale space.

The casually dressed couple appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed a private table and wine, reportedly “keeping to themselves” amid the outing.

A beaming Ivanka and Jared, 41, were later seen taking an afternoon stroll in downtown Rochester, embracing while they engaged in conversation.

Their blissful outing came not long before the FBI descended upon her father’s personal home and Mar-a-Lago property.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the Department of Justice and FBI investigation is not regarding the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, nor is it about the Jan. 6 insurrection probe.

It was instead focused on seizing classified documents the former president was supposed to turn over to the National Archives.

Eric Trump said during an interview with Fox News that he was the one who alerted their dad about the FBI’s search of the Florida property, revealing officials had broken “into a safe.” He claimed the underlying motive is politically charged.

“They do it for one reason, because they don’t want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024 and, Sean [Hannity], that’s what this is about today,” he said.

Trump himself also denounced the raid in a statement.

On Monday night, Trump said Mar-a-Lago was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he continued, calling it “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Last evening, #45 also posted a campaign-style ad to Truth Social hinting at his plans to run again, calling America “a nation in decline” and promising “the best is yet to come.”