LGBTQ youth with a parent in the military face much higher suicide risk, researchers say

Published by
New York Daily News

LGBTQ youth who currently have a parent in the military face “significantly higher rates” of suicide risk and mental health challenges, according to new data released Wednesday by the Trevor Project. Researchers with the nonprofit — the world’s largest suicide-prevention and crisis-intervention organization for LGBTQ and questioning youth — analyzed the mental health challenges faced by LGBTQ kids and young adults with military parents to determine the link between being part of a military family and symptoms of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. The data suggested that having a pare…

