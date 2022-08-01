Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be Donald Trump’s vice president

Published by

AlterNet

By Brandon Gage United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) revealed to the right-wing media outlet Real America’s Voice over the weekend that she would be “honored” if former President Donald Trump asked her to be his running mate if he wins the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. Trump is expected to announce his fourth White House bid in the near future but has made no indication of who he would add to the ticket. Greene shared her aspirations at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. READ MORE: ‘American Taliban’: Republican rebuke…

Read More