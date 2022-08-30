Michael Jackson’s Death Was ‘Inevitable’ & Multiple People Are To Blame, LAPD Detective Reveals

Mega

Michael Jackson’s death from drug-induced cardiac arrest was “inevitable” and many people are reportedly to blame for the pop star’s tragic passing, Radar has learned.

The shocking revelation was recently made by Orlando Martinez, a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, during an upcoming documentary.

According to Detective Martinez, Jackson’s death in June 2009 was not only “inevitable,” but he believes it was “amazing” the 50-year-old King of Pop did not pass away sooner.

“I really do believe that this death was inevitable,” Martinez said while recording the upcoming documentary. “Michael was going to get what he wanted. And if you said no, he would find someone who would do it for him.”

He added, “There are a lot of folks who are to blame that have never had a reckoning for his death.”

Previously, only Jackson’s personal physician at the time of his death – Dr. Conrad Murray – was blamed for the “Billie Jean” singer’s death from drug-induced cardiac arrest.

Dr. Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in November 2011, and was released from prison in 2013 after serving half of his 4-year sentence for involuntarily manslaughter.

But according to Dr. Murray, who is also featured and interviewed in the upcoming documentary focusing on Jackson’s death, he was not the only doctor prescribing the “Smooth Criminal” singer the medication that led to his untimely death.

In fact, Dr. Murray claimed he had successfully “weaned” Jackson off the medication, Propofol, just a few days before the singer and dancer passed away in June 2009 – although Murray further admitted he administered other drugs to help Jackson sleep the night of his death.

“I will always love Michael,” Murray said during his interview for the upcoming doc, although he also revealed it “was not right” he was the only one forced to be punished for the pop legend’s premature passing.

Murray also claimed he was “manipulated” by the pop star because Jackson never revealed he was battling drug addiction when he hired the heart surgeon and cardiologist to be his personal physician in 2006.

Michael Jackson ultimately passed away the night of June 25, 2009, at the Holmy Hills, Los Angeles home he was renting at the time.