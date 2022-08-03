Michael K. Williams Was High On ‘Too Much Cocaine’ When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Mega

Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.

The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.

Mega

According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“I couldn’t even put my words together,” Williams wrote in his memoir. “I was such a mess. Obama shook my hand and I could see it in his eyes. He was like: ‘I don’t got time for this.’”

“He kept it moving,” Williams continued, revealing he was on a “three-day cocaine binge” before the meeting. “I was not in my right mind. I told people I was nervous but actually I had lockjaw from too much cocaine.”

Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York apartment on September 6, 2021. He was 54-years-old.

The New York City Medical Examiner, who conducted the Lovecraft County star’s autopsy, found that Williams died of “acute intoxication from the effects of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

Nearly five months after Williams’ tragic passing, in February 2022, four men were arrested and charged with narcotics conspiracy and suspected conspiracy in connection to the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the actor’s fatal overdose.

Prior to his passing in September, Williams was very vocal about his battle with drug addiction and the negative impact it had on both his life and his successful acting career – although he never stopped fighting the battle to get sober.

Mega

“I still wrestle with the demons that won’t leave me. They never go away, they just get quiet enough so I can think straight,” he wrote towards the end of Scenes from My Life.“The struggles that nearly broke me connect me with so many others. I want to tell my story not because it is unique but because it is not.”

“Everyone who is left here has lived to fight another day.”