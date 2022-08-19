Monkeypox is spreading as college students return to campuses. Some universities are still preparing

Published by
The Philadelphia Inquirer
PHILADELPHIA — For the past two years, college and university administrators have welcomed the start of the fall semester with a mix of excitement and trepidation about the coronavirus pandemic. This year, even as COVID-19 continues to spread, colleges are confronting another public health threat: Monkeypox, which so far has predominantly afflicted men who have sex with men but can spread through skin-to-skin contact to anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. It’s unclear whether the college social scene will hasten monekypox’s spread. Yet on several college campuses in Pe…