Mpox, Poxy McPoxface and TRUMP-22: Public sends WHO suggestions to rename monkeypox

Published by

Euronews (English)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to rename monkeypox after scientists criticised its current moniker as “discriminatory and stigmatising” which has resulted in reportedly vicious attacks on monkeys in Brazil last week. In a public call issued by 29 biologists and researchers on the website virological.org on June 10, scientists decried the fact that information around monkeypox has been spread on international media together with the perception that the virus is endemic in some African countries, despite the fact that before the 2022 outbreak there have been only a few reports of…

Read More