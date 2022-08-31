N.J. man charged with stealing LGBTQ pride flags, tossing them in river

Published by

NJ.com

A 30-year-old New Jersey man was charged with bias intimidation and theft after LGBTQ pride flags reported stolen in Frenchtown over the weekend were found in the Delaware River, authorities said. The flags were stolen on Saturday night and found by a resident the next morning, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Police arrested Justin T. Settembrino, 30, on Monday after video surveillance showed the Frenchtown man swiping the flags, officials said. The bias intimidation charge is fourth-degree. Settembrino, who was taken to the Warren County jail, is also charged with crimi…

Read More