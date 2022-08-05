‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross to make Broadway history as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ musical

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — LBGTQ+ history will be made on the Great White Way. Angelica Ross has been cast as Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role on Broadway. Earlier this year, “A Strange Loop” breakout L Morgan Lee made history as the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for a Tony Award. Producers of Broadway’s longest-running Tony Award-winning musical revival announced Thursday that Ross is scheduled to perform an eight-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre from Sept. 12 though Nov. 6, 2022. “Chicago” marks the “Pose” star’s …

