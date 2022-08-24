Referee Benevenuto believes ‘infinite number’ in football are gay

The Allianz Arena lights up in rainbow colors. Brazilian FIFA referee Igor Benevenuto believes "an infinite number" of people in football are keeping their homosexuality hidden. Sven Hoppe/dpa

“If we take all those involved – officials, coaches, players, referees together – 30 to 40% are homosexual, bisexual or once had something with a man,” the 41-year-old, who made his homosexuality public in mid-July, told Germany’s Spiegel magazine on Wednesday.

“Even people outside the football world notice that there are secret homosexual partnerships between footballers or sham marriages. You’d be surprised who is homosexual in this industry.”

Benevenuto criticized homophobia in football and his native South America.

“In Brazil, homosexuals have to fear being attacked not only with words but also physically. Attitudes haven’t changed yet.”

Very few people in men’s professional football are openly gay. Whether he would advise others to come out would depend on the situation and the person’s environment, he said.

“It shouldn’t just burst out of you, then the damage could be greater than the benefit. It took me a long time to find myself,” Benevenuto said.

“It’s a process, but when you get there, then you can – to stay in football jargon – play freely. I hope everyone can free themselves – because there is nothing worse than living for others and not for yourself.”

The Brazilian is on FIFA’s international list of video referees, but has missed out on making it to the World Cup in Qatar.