Rudy Giuliani’s Went Into Tailspin With Drinking, Depression And A Stay At Trump’s Home Helped Him: Ex-Wife Claims

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the former New York City mayor fell into a tailspin in 2008 and it was a stay at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago that helped him recover, Radar has learned.

The details of the struggle were detailed in a new book “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor,” by Andrew Kirtzman, that is set to arrive in bookstores on Sept. 13.

The Guardian got a sneak peak at the contents, and one of the more shocking revelations tracks back to Giuliani’s attempts to secure the Republican nomination for president in 2008. It’s easy to forget that chapter in Giuliani’s life, with all the more recent and subsequent Trump-tinged headlines.

But according to Giuliani’s third wife Judith, now ex, who spoke to Kirtzman, the failed 2008 run sent her husband into a tailspin. He was drinking to excess, she claims, and spiraling into depression.

“We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” she says in the book. As The Guardian notes, the only time Giuliani has spoken about this episode was to “The New York Times” in 2018, when he put a rather different spin on it, calling it a month of “relaxing.”

According to the book, Giuliani and wife Judith moved into a bungalow across the street from Mar-a-Lago connected by a tunnel that runs under South Ocean Boulevard.

During their stay, the Giuliani’s could come and go to Mar-a-Lago, without being spied by the media.

When Giuliani finally ended his public absence with a stint as a Saturday Night Live guest host, discerning viewers may have noticed a large scar above his right eyebrow that makeup couldn’t entirely hide. According to Judith, this was the result of a fall he suffered during his dark days while getting out of a car.

Kirtzman has covered Giuliani for decades and previously wrote a 2000 book about him, “Emperor of the City.” In this latest tome, he chillingly frames the relationship between Trump and the former NYC mayor.

“What’s clear is the two men’s friendship survived when a hundred other Trump relationships died away like so many marriages of convenience,” Kirtzman writes. “Giuliani would never turn his back on Trump, much to his detriment.”