Russia launches missiles at railroad station in central Ukraine, Zelenskiy tells U.N

Reuters
(Reuters) – Russia has launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a Ukraine-focused meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

“This is our life every day. This is how Russia got prepared for this U.N. session,” Zelenskiy said over video link. There were deaths and injuries in the missile strikes, Zelenskiy said, warning that the death toll could rise.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Arshad Mohammed)

