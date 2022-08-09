Sports World Reacts To Minor Leaguer Coming Out As Gay

Published by

The Spun

By Matt Audilet Solomon Bates, a minor league pitcher in the San Francisco Giants’ system, came out as gay with a message on Instagram earlier this week. This message came as part of an announcement that he’s no longer with his team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “Being gay in this sport you don’t know what comes at you! I thank the giants for giving me the opportunity to be myself and go out there and play the game that I love the most. I’m still in shock on what just happened. But I’m not giving up on what I want to do. I’m still going to open up doors for gay athletes like me. Still will s…

