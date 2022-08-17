Stanford monkeypox case not sex-related, raising questions about transmission

Published by

The Mercury News

A monkeypox case reported in the San Francisco Bay Area adds to the growing evidence that people can contract the virus in multiple ways — and raises questions about just how easy it is to get infected during casual encounters with others. A case investigation released this week by the Centers for Disease Control reveals that a man in his 20s who sought care at Stanford Hospital tested positive for monkeypox even though he hadn’t recently engaged in sexual activity. Epidemiologists have long thought the virus was primarily being transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. The case also hig…

