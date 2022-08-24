Texas woman files criminal complaint after high school declines to ban book about gay Boy Scout

Published by

Raw Story

By Travis Gettys A Texas police officer temporarily removed a book from a high school library after a woman filed a criminal complaint over it. The woman sent an email July 21 to Katy Independent School District police and accused the school of violating a state law prohibiting the distribution of harmful material to minors, and officers briefly removed the book, “Flamer,” by Mike Curato, while investigating her claims, reported the Houston Chronicle. “Per Governor Abbott and the [Texas Education Agency], the book ‘Flamer’ should have been removed from KISD library shelves but it still remains…

