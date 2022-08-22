Three Arkansas Police Officers Suspended & Under Investigation After Video Of Violent Arrest Goes Viral

@anthonyjohnson520/tiktok

Three Arkansas police officers were suspended and are now under investigation after a video emerged showing the officers brutally beating a detained suspect, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking video went viral shortly after the three officers detained a suspect – since identified as 27-year-old Randall Worcester – in Mulberry, Arkansas on Sunday morning.

In the video, the three officers – two being deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the third being an officer with the Mulberry Police Department – are seen holding Worcester down on the ground.

As the video continues, the officers take turns punching and kneeing Worcester in the face and chest while periodically slamming his head into the pavement.

“I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement on Twitter.

Crawford County Sherriff Jimmy Damante also released a statement after the disturbing video went viral, calling for an investigation into the violent incident.

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Sherriff Damante said.

He added, “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.”

Damante further explained that the altercation began after the officers received a report involving Worcester and the employee of a local convenience store.

Worcester allegedly spat at the employee before threatening to “cut off their face.” The suspect then reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle before being stopped by the three officers, which is when, according to the officers, Worcester attempted to attack one of the deputies.

Not only are the three officers involved in the incident now under investigation and suspended from the force, but they are also facing substantial backlash on social media for what many believe is a clear example of unnecessary and excessive force.

“This video sickens me,” one user wrote on Instagram. “They were trying to kill him. So glad it was on video. Completely unjustified.”

“Not sure what needs to be investigated when it’s clearly on video already!” another user wrote. “That’s the excuse they use to get their lies together. Fire these low lifes ASAP.”

“Glad this video got out and viewed by the right people,” yet another Instagram user fumed. “Hold them clowns accountable by arresting them. Let them see how it feels.”