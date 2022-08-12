‘TRAITOR!’: Melania Trump’s Rage At Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Who’s Become Trash-Talking Television Pundit—‘How Can She Get Away With This?’

mega

Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary, has muscled in on the lucrative Trump trash-talking television circuit — and Radar has learned the former first lady’s rage is at fever pitch.

“How can she get away with this? She is a traitor,” Melania Trump told a pal, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The insider added: “Melania is hurt and offended by Stephanie who she thought would act more ‘professionally’ than to run her mouth at every opportunity.”

Grisham is widely panned in republican circles as the White House press secretary who never held a briefing for the media during her nine months in the coveted position for Donald Trump.

But when Grisham stood down from the role, she moved into the plum gig as her chief of staff — and Melania leapt to her defense.

“She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff,” the first lady said, at the time.

Now, Melania is spitting mad at someone whom she believed was her friend.

“Stephanie had a long relationship with the Trump family, and she worked as an assistant on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign,” added the source.

“That’s what stings the most for Melania. This is someone who she thought was trustworthy and loyal.”

Grisham has become a mainstay on CNN. This week, following the FBI raid on the former president, Grisham told Erin Burnett Trump did not handle classified documents properly and wasn’t pressed up on his staff to handle properly.

Grisham was also forced to deny speculation that she was the source of images showing papers Trump had torn up floating in a toilet.

“Whatever the scandal is on any given day, Melania feels Stephanie pops up on television as a pundit and no matter the scenario, has a wild tale of ‘yes, I knew that’ or ‘I saw that, too.’ Melania cannot understand how Stephanie is being given so much credibility,” said the source.